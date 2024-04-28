‘Platinum’ Mike Perry only needed 60 seconds to smash Thiago Alves – BKFC KnuckleMania IV Highlights
UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry returned to the squared circle on Saturday night gunning for his fifth-straight win in the KnuckleMania IV main event in Los Angeles.
Standing in his way was former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves, making his first appearance with the promotion since his title-winning performance against Ulysses Diaz in 2021.
Perry came out looking to put pressure on Alves early. Offering up a few combinations up against the ropes, Alves attempted to counter, but that only momentarily backed up Perry. Resuming his pursuit, Perry threw a combination punctuated by a nasty left hook that caught Alves clean, sending the former UFC standout to the canvas.
Alves answered the referee’s count, but it was clear that Alves was not all there, prompting Dan Miragliotta to call for the stoppage at the one-minute mark of the opening round.
Official Result: Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves via TKO (left hook) at 1:00 of Round 1.