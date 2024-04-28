‘Platinum’ Mike Perry only needed 60 seconds to smash Thiago Alves – BKFC KnuckleMania IV Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry returned to the squared circle on Saturday night gunning for his fifth-straight win in the KnuckleMania IV main event in Los Angeles.

Standing in his way was former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves, making his first appearance with the promotion since his title-winning performance against Ulysses Diaz in 2021.

Perry came out looking to put pressure on Alves early. Offering up a few combinations up against the ropes, Alves attempted to counter, but that only momentarily backed up Perry. Resuming his pursuit, Perry threw a combination punctuated by a nasty left hook that caught Alves clean, sending the former UFC standout to the canvas.

Alves answered the referee’s count, but it was clear that Alves was not all there, prompting Dan Miragliotta to call for the stoppage at the one-minute mark of the opening round.

Official ResultMike Perry def. Thiago Alves via TKO (left hook) at 1:00 of Round 1. 

Check Out Highlights From Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania IV: 

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

