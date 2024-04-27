Video – UFC star Colby Covington gets an impromptu striking lesson from Ryan Garcia

Three-time UFC title challenger Colby Covington got an impromptu striking lesson from Ryan Garcia

After coming up short against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December, Covington may be looking to develop his striking skills a bit. Especially with a heavily rumored clash against Irish star Ian Machado Garry looking more likely with each passing day.

Fortunately, ‘Chaos’ appears to know a guy who can help out.

In a clip shared by Chamatkar Sandhu on X, Covington got a crash course in striking courtesy of one of boxing’s biggest names.

Ryan Garcia showing Colby Covington a thing or two 👀 pic.twitter.com/rCSFw6rlvC — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 27, 2024

Ryan Garcia sets his sights on becoming a world champion

Ryan Garcia has been the talk of the town ever since scoring a stunning majority decision victory over WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney on April 20.

Garcia walked into the fight as a massive underdog after spending months convincing everyone he had suffered a complete mental breakdown on social media. As it turns out, it was nothing more than a ruse to fool his opponent and the sportsbooks.

Garcia reportedly placed a $2 million bet on himself to win the fight at +600 odds, turning his ticket into a $12 million payday, completing one of the greatest troll jobs of all time.

As for what comes next, Garcia appears to have set his sights on Sebastian Fundora, the current WBO and WBC super welterweight champion.

“I personally wanna beat up Fundora for the 154-pound title,” Garcia said on X. “I know he’s 6-foot-6, but I can knock him out cold. I will put Fundora to sleep.

Garcia’s motivation for challenging the much larger Fundora is simple

‘I need a title just to do it, just to shut people up,” Garcia added.

Initially, Garcia’s scrap with Haney was scheduled to be for the latter’s WBC crown, but after ‘King Ryan’ stepped on the scale more than three pounds over the 140-pound limit, the bout moved forward as a non-title fight.