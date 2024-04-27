Uros Medic blasts Tim Means with slick uppercut to score Opening-Round TKO – UFC Vegas 91 Highlights

Serbian standout Uros Medic got back into the win column with a spectacular first-round finish against ‘The Dirty Bird’ at UFC Vegas 91.

Kicking off the afternoon’s main card festivities, Medic put away Tim Means just past the two-minute mark with a perfectly timed left uppercut as Means was moving in. With his opponent on the canvas, Medic dropped another nasty left, prompting Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO (left uppercut) at 2:09 of Round 1.

With the victory, Medic moved to 4-2 under the UFC banner and has now won three of his last four fights. Means fell to 15-13 inside the Octagon and has now lost four of his last five.

Check Out highlights from uros medic vs. tim means at UFC Vegas 91:

Another KO victory for Uros Medic 👊 #UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/CscxcUBXvk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2024

Uros Medic knocks out Tim Means

in the first round#UFCVegas91

pic.twitter.com/AneroYCHe4 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 27, 2024

Doing this to Tim Means is a massive statement. Respect to Uros Medic #UFCVegas91



pic.twitter.com/y5FgeKc1uU — Jake Foley🇺🇸🥋 (@JFoMMATalk) April 27, 2024