Uros Medic blasts Tim Means with slick uppercut to score Opening-Round TKO – UFC Vegas 91 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Serbian standout Uros Medic got back into the win column with a spectacular first-round finish against ‘The Dirty Bird’ at UFC Vegas 91.

Kicking off the afternoon’s main card festivities, Medic put away Tim Means just past the two-minute mark with a perfectly timed left uppercut as Means was moving in. With his opponent on the canvas, Medic dropped another nasty left, prompting Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Uros Medic

Official Result: Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO (left uppercut) at 2:09 of Round 1.

With the victory, Medic moved to 4-2 under the UFC banner and has now won three of his last four fights. Means fell to 15-13 inside the Octagon and has now lost four of his last five.

Check Out highlights from uros medic vs. tim means at UFC Vegas 91:

