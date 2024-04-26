Kayla Harrison accused of turning down UFC 303 return despite calls for title fight: ‘Stop running’

Off the back of her impressive submission win over former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm at UFC 300 earlier this month, promotional newcomer, Kayla Harrison has been accused of turning down a title-eliminator fight with Ketlen Vieira at UFC 303 – after calling her shot at gold.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament victor, made he anticipated Octagon debut earlier this month on the preliminary card of UFC 300, taking home a one-sided second round rear-naked choke submission win over the above-mentioned, Holm.

And immediately staking a claim for a shot at bantamweight spoils – currently held by veteran, Raquel Pennington, Harrison also found prior links to a fight with former two-division titleholder, Amanda Nunes sprout again – who appeared surprised at the Ohio native’s failure to call her out following her successful UFC landing.

Kayla Harrison hit with call out from Ketlen Vieira for UFC 303

Vying for her own respective shot at Octagon gold, number two ranked contender, Vieira, who has been sidelined since a decision win over Pannie Kianzad back in July of last year, claimed Harrison was “running” from a title-eliminator clash at UFC 303 during International Fight Week this summer.

“It seems that Kayla (Harrison) is just not taking the fight,” Ketlen Vieira told MMA Mania. “If the UFC offered the fight, the UFC wants the fight. It’s just Kayla not taking it. In the UFC, there’s only great athletes and if she thinks she’s going to be say no to this fight and take an easier fight, there’s no easy fights.”

“We’re all very good athletes,” Vieira warned Kayla Harrison. “She has to stop running, and take the fight and sign the contract.”

Entering the Octagon off the back of a victory, Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner to boot, turned in a decision win over UFC alum, Aspen Ladd in her final walk under the Peter Murray-led PFL.

Who wins in a potential title-eliminator clash: Ketlen Vieira or Kayla Harrison?