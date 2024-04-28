Conor McGregor announces he is now a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor is now a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

On Saturday, the Irish megastar revealed that he would be making a “mega announcement” during the BKFC KnuckleMania IV broadcast live on pay-per-view. Speculation ran rampant that McGregor would announce a partnership between the bare-knuckle fight group and his popular brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. 12.

Instead, it was something much more intriguing.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor's- McGregor Sports & Entertainment is NOW an owner of BKFC.#KM4 on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/pR52VwCNkx — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) April 28, 2024

McGregor revealed that his company McGregor Sports & Entertainment is now a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. What exactly this means for BKFC or his future with the UFC is uncertain.

Conor McGregor takes a piece of the BKFC pie while preparing for his return to the Octagon

McGregor is currently gearing up for his long-awaited return to the Octagon on July 29 during this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The former two-division titleholder is set to headline UFC 303 opposite former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

It will be his first time competing since suffering a devastating leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Despite being shelved for nearly three years, McGregor has stayed in the spotlight for a variety of reasons. Almost one year ago to the day, McGregor stepped inside the BKFC squared circle at the promotion’s event in Denver, Colorado, for a viral staredown with the promotion’s top star, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

The promotion had also previously announced a partnership with McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout.

What are your thoughts on McGregor’s shocking announcement and the future of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?