Alex Perez shocks Matheus Nicolau with vicious Second-Round knockout – UFC Vegas 91 Highlights

Alex Perez stormed back into the win column with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Matheus Nicolau in the UFC Vegas 91 headliner on Saturday night.

After a relatively slow opening round that saw both fighters finding their range, things began to open up in the second stanza with the two top-10 contenders throwing hands.

Near the two-minute mark of the round, Perez landed a solid overhand right that knocked Nicolau off balance and put him on his bicycle. Moving in on his opponent, Perez unleashed a combination punctuated with a right hook that caught Nicolau clean and immediately rendered him unconscious.

Official Result: Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via KO (right hook) at 2:16 of Round 2.

With the win, Perez snaps a three-fight losing skid and will likely return to the flyweight top five. For Nicolau, it is his second-straight knockout loss after being finished in the first round against Brandon Royval at a Fight Night event last April.

Check Out Highlights From Alex Perez vs. Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91:

