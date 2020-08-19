Dana White makes it clear, Francis Ngannou is next in line for Stipe Miocic.

Following Miocic’s UFC 252 title defense over Daniel Cormier, many wondered what would be next for the champ. On Monday, Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title leaving many wondering if a superfight against Miocic could be next.

“Jon Jones is vacating the light heavyweight title,” White said following the Contender Series (h/t MMAJunkie). “Obviously, you can see he’s been tweeting. He has an interest in fighting at heavyweight. He doesn’t know when. He doesn’t know who. I think he’s going to just take some time right now and do some of the things he wants to do outside of the octagon. When the time is right, he’ll step in and possibly fight at heavyweight.”

Although many have called for Miocic vs. Jones, given Miocic already fought and dominated Ngannou, for White that will not happen. He says Ngannou deserves another crack at the belt.

The UFC boss is also fine with Jones fighting for the heavyweight title in his first fight at heavyweight, but it won’t be before Ngannou gets a title shot.

“(Miocic vs. Ngannou) is definitely the fight that’s going to happen at heavyweight now,” White said. “Francis Ngannou had earned that title shot. Then we’ll see what happens. We had a matchmaking meeting today. A lot of the top four or five guys are laid out for fights coming up in the fall. We’ll see what Jon Jones’ timing is to come back and who makes sense for him.”

“… Listen, (Jones) is the longtime light heavyweight champion. In my opinion, he is the greatest of all time. If he wants to come back and take a shot at the heavyweight championship, I wouldn’t have a problem with that. But he can’t jump in front of Francis Ngannou right now.”

Who do you think should get the next heavyweight title shot, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?