Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision in last night’s latest installment of the boxer vs MMA fighter.

One of the bigger stories going around the event was that Dustin Poirier had shown up to the event to support fellow MMA fighter, Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision in their boxing match. #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/ItgHIMH86S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2021 Poirier was later spotted in Jake Paul’s locker room. The two have been linked to each other since the Conor McGregor fight at UFC 257 back in July. Jake Paul even gifted Poirier with a “sleepy McGregor” chain that he later revealed, auctioned off for his charity (The Good Fight Foundation).

Although he was spotted with the YouTube sensation, he did clear up why he was there with him.

“I wanted to tell both guys good luck”, ‘The Diamond’ said to fans on Twitter.

I went tell both guys good luck https://t.co/u4gYltZcgg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 30, 2021

As you can see, fans were pretty upset with Dustin Poirier’s decision to support Jake Paul as well and felt betrayed (hence the Obi-Wan Star Wars gif). It seemed as if ‘The Diamond’ cleared everything up an hour later after he posted this video of himself in Woodley’s locker room.

Poirer, much like Paul, has found some recent success like never before in his field of work. Poirier is most likely next in line for a title shot against current champ Charles Oliveira. ‘The Diamond’ has beaten many highly ranked fighters over the last 3 years with wins over former champions like Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. He had also come the closest to finishing Khabib Nurmagomedov with a deep guillotine choke he had in. Poirier has solidified himself as one of the best Lightweight MMA fighters of all time and one of the most likable fighters in the sport. Since he gained so many fans by taking out one of the most notorious loudmouths in combat sports history, it could possibly be they feel betrayed by his open support of Jake Paul.

Do you think Dustin Poirier needed to explain why he was pictured in Jake Paul’s locker room?