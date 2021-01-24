IT’S TIME! The UFC 257 main event is finally upon us. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are about to rematch.

Round 1: Conor McGregor is going after Dustin Poirier early. ‘The Diamond’ ducks down and secures the takedown. McGregor scoots to the fence. He’s trying to work back up but Poirier is holding the position well. The Irishman pops up and lands a shoulder strike in the clinch. Both men are exchanging control against the fence. Poirier is doing a good job of staying tight early. McGregor creates some space and fires in a big knee to the body. Poirier is looking for another takedown but is eating shots as he tries to. McGregor reverses position against the fence and begins letting shoulder strikes go agian. They remain in the clinch. After some more hand fighting they seperate. McGregor lands a huge straight shot. He follows it up with a nice uppercut. Poirier is thowing wild shots that miss big. ‘The Diamond’ lands a nice calf kick and follows it up with a check hook. McGregor gets back to work with his boxing. He attempts a wheel kick but misses. Both men exchange jabs. They feint right up until the bell sounds to end round one.

Round 2: Poirier lands a nice calf kick early that buckles McGregor. The Irishman fires back and seems to cause some damge of his own. He follows up with a calf kick. McGregor is putting his hands on Dustin who is content to hammer home leg kicks. He throws another, McGregor catches it and pushes this fight to the fence. He drops the foot and Dustin immediately hits a low leg kick. McGregor misses wildly with back-to-back left hands. Poirier appears to hurt McGregor with a punch. He’s swarming now and can’t miss. McGregor goes to the floor. Poirier lands follow up shots and finishes this fight.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in round two.