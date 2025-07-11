Alycia Baumgardner Delivers Dominant Showing Against Jennifer Miranda – Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Highlights

Alycia Baumgardner extended her unbeaten streak to 11 with a dominant decision victory over Jennifer Miranda in the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 co-main event at Madison Square Garden.

After a relatively slow start to the fight, Baumgardner and Miranda started to open things up in the fourth round, with ‘Bomb’ establishing her jab and looking to put a big right hand behind it.

Miranda was the busier fighter throughout the first half of the fight, but Baumgardner finally started to tee off in the sixth — a trend that continued into the seventh. However, Mirada bounced back in the eighth stanza, showing flashes of aggression and knocking Baumgardner against the ropes.

‘Bomb’ landed a nice right hand in response, but it likely wasn’t enough to offset the early work of her opponent.

The ninth round presented fans inside the world’s most famous arena with another closely contested couple of minutes, but it was Baumgardner who controlled much of the 10th and final stanza. ‘Bomb’ landed her left hand with frequency early on and established a sustained attack on Miranda’s body, delivering her best round of the fight.

With 10 full rounds in the books, we went to the scorecards.

Official Result: Alycia Baumgardner def. Jennifer Miranda via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93) to retain the undisputed women’s super featherweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda:

ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER AND JENNIFER MIRANDA PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥 #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/FgNRV9rUZ4 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 12, 2025