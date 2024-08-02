Dustin Poirier Denies Colby Covington’s Restaurant Story ‘Liar’

UFC star Dustin Poirier laughs off the claims of Colby Covington. The US-born MMA athletes have had a few run-ins over the years but each presents vastly different takes.

Dustin Poirier

The proud Louisiana-born Dustin Poirier is a road dog for the UFC. Since making his promotional debut in 2011 he has had over thirty bouts between the featherweight and lightweight division. Along the way, he has defeated notable names such as Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Michael Chandler, among several others.

‘The Diamond’ is celebrated by fans due to his exciting style in the octagon. The 35-year-old athlete has earned ten Fight of the Night awards, four Performance of the Night honors, and one Submission of the Night bonus. The Good Fight Foundation is his nonprofit organization to help give back to the people of Louisiana. Additionally, he trains out of the gym American Top Team, the same place as Colby Covington.

Colby Covington

Chaos’ Colby Covington is a proud American who is aggressively a fan of Donald Trump. In his UFC career, he has earned interim gold in the welterweight division. Additionally, the US-born athlete has defeated fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Covington was a standout wrestler in NCAA before transitioning to MMA. Since competing in the UFC, he has put together an impressive resume but is best known for his trash talk and politics. Covington has been openly critical of his former ATT training partner Poirier.

Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington Restaurant Run-In

Restaurant disputes are becoming all too common for Colby Covington. The American had a bad-blood fight against his former friend and training companion Jorge Masvidal several years ago. After the fight, the Cuban-American Masvidal attacked Covington outside of a Miami restaurant and the two settled the issue in court.

Recently, in an interview with Submission Radio, ‘Chaos’ outlined meeting up with ‘The Diamond’ in a restaurant. He explained:

“I crossed paths with him about three months ago at NYY Steakhouse in Coconut Creek casino. I looked at him eye-to-eye and I said, ‘What’s up, b*tch? It’s on-site? Say something. Do something,’ and he just walked out of the restaurant because he knows [what would happen].” [H/t MMA Mania]

Dustin Poirier refutes this version of the events. While speaking to MMA Junkie, ‘The Diamond’ said:

“The dude is such a liar. I’m not even gonna give him the air time. It’s a lie. We ran into each other, yeah, that’s true. The way he said it went down, is completely not true. He wants you to talk about him.”

Neither Porier nor Covington have a bout scheduled in the future.