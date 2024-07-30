Belal Muhammad laughs off Colby Covington tirade

Newly-minted undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has laughed off threats from former interim gold holder, Colby Covington – mocking his record in undisputed fight, after the Clovis native accused him of PED use.

Muhammad, the newly-crowned undisputed welterweight titleholder, returned to action in the main event of UFC 304 over the course of last weekend in Manchester, landing the divisional crown in a stunning upset decision win over common-opponent, Leon Edwards in the pair’s rematch clash.

As for Covington, the former interim champion has been out of action since he took on now-former champion, Edwards back in December in the main event of UFC 296, dropping his own one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham native in the duo’s heated grudge fight.

Receiving call outs from both former champion, Kamaru Usman – as well as unbeaten finishing ace, Shankat Rakhmonov, Muhammad was also targeted by Covington, who claimed he would take the champion’s “man card” if they shared the Octagon.

“You know, the guy’s (Belal Muhammad) a f*cking p*ssy,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “The onle time that Belal – the racist juice monkey, wanted to fight me when I only already had a title fight signed sealed and delivered. That’s the only time he wanted to fight me. Otherwise, he’s never said my name because he knoes he’s a little b*tch and he knows what I would do to him. He’s a p*ssy.”

Reacting to Covington’s comments, Muhammad mocked the former interim champion’s losing record in his trio of undisputed welterweight championship fights.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Belal Muhammad mocks Colby Covington’s title fight record

“0-3,” Belal Muhammad posted on his official X account.

😂😂😂 0-3 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2024

Out of action since last December, former interim gold holder, Covington has been linked with a massive welterweight showdown with former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira – with the Brazilian fan-favorite remaining open to a potential leap to 170lbs.

Who wins in a future title fight: Belal Muhammad or Colby Covington?