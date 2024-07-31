“Obviously on the right steroids” Colby Covington scorns Belal Muhammad in new accusations

The US-born Colby Covington has had some impact words for the newly crowned welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. In a recent interview, Covington scorned Muhammad and accused him of taking steroids.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Colby Covington has thrice attempted to earn UFC gold but has been unsuccessful in all of his bids. Most recently, he earned a loss against Leon Edwards in a forgettable matchup. The American-born Covington was outwrested and outstruck for five rounds. Since 2019, he has had a UFC record of 3-3.

Palestinian-American Belal Muhammad recently defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to capture the UFC welterweight title. Over five rounds, ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad was able to outstrike and outwrestle Edwards live from Machester, England. Muhammad is now unbeaten in his last eleven bouts in the UFC’s competitive welterweight division, going back to 2019.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Colby Covington is seen on stage during the UFC 296 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Always attempting to be controversial and outspoken, Colby Covington may be best known for his actions outside the octagon rather than in it. Most recently, in an interview with Submission Radio, Covington said, “I think I think it’s a one-and-done type thing. You know, he’s obviously on the right steroids right now. He’s doing the right cycles. So you know he had a one-night, lightning-in-a-bottle type performance. He’s the supposed paper champ right now, but no one cares, he doesn’t draw flies to sh*t. So it’s not like he’s going to make any money with that belt. He’s going to do as he’s told. And yeah, I think he will be one-and-done.”

“I don’t think anything special of Sh*t Rat,” Covington added. “I think that the way he fights, he fights very tall, very high up, chin up in the air. He almost got knocked out by the bus boy from Outback that’s serving Blooming Onions, Geoff Neal.”

“He got exposed in that fight and then he fought No. 9 ‘Wonderboy’ last fight,” said Covington, “I don’t know how that warrants a title shot. He’s finished a lot of nobodies, some jabronis from the amateur Indian casinos. He hasn’t fought top contenders yet, so I don’t know what to expect for him. There’s a lot of unknowns, but I know that I have the skill set to beat anybody in the world.” [H/t MMA Mania]