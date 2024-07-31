Khabib Nurmagomedov Purchased Dustin Poirier Fight Kit for $30,000

Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased Dustin Poirier’s UFC 302 fight kit for an impressive $30,000 to support The Good Fight Foundation. The Diamond’ Poirier lost to Nurmagomedov protege Islam Makhachev in a title bout, but the Dagestani-born star still supported his former opponent.

Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a long-time generous supporter of Dustin Poirier and The Good Fight Foundation. This is in spite of ‘The Diamond’ being a perennial opponent of the Dagestani team, having faced Nurmagomedov and Makhachev in title bouts.

The unbeaten world champion Nurmagomedov, who retired at a perfect 29-0, defeated Poirier by submission at UFC 242 live from Abu Dhabi. ‘The Eagle’ then raised $100,000 for Poirier’s foundation.

After knocking out Benoit Saint Denis, ‘The Diamond‘ got another crack at the UFC lightweight title in a match against the student of Khabib; Islam Makhachev. After five rounds of battle, Makhachev submitted Poirier at UFC 302. As is tradition, the US-born athlete auctioned off his fight kit, such as his shirt, gloves, and shorts, from the championship match, but this time there was an issue.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 01: (L-R) Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev of Russia talk after in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Good Fight Foundation

The Good Fight Foundation supports various local causes in the home state of Poirier which is Louisiana. The organization has helped support hospitals, food banks, and more. For UFC 302, the foundation was organizing a back-to-school drive “We will be providing over 1000 backpacks filled with the essential school supplies for families in need,” they wrote on Instagram.

They auctioned off the UFC fight kit on eBay, but the original buyer dropped out and never supplied the money. Instead, Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped in the purchase the clothing. The Dagestani star contributed a whopping $30,000 which all went to the back-to-school drive.

“He [Nurmagomedov] purchased it,” Poirier said in an interview on The MMA Hour, “$30,000. He came through, we shipped it off, backpacks are getting filled. ‘Somebody outbid the last bidder at the last minute and didn’t pay. People do that all the time, people suck, man… Ali [Abdelaziz] reached out to me, Khabib wants to buy it.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]