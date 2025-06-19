“This Is Already Written” Charles Oliveira Vows to Take What’s His at UFC 317 Against Ilia Topuria

The vacant UFC lightweight championship will be decided at UFC 317 when Charles Oliveira faces undefeated standout Ilia Topuria in a main event, one of the biggest matchups of the year. The stakes could not be higher: the winner will be crowned champion in one of the sport’s deepest divisions, and both men are eager to etch their names in history.

Charles Oliveira On UFC 317

Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira, the former lightweight king, is determined to reclaim his throne. “Winning the title this time will be different. It’s a new moment, a new opponent, a new phase. It will be huge for my legacy. If I win, I’ll be the first lightweight champion over 35. I owe that to God and to my hard work. I talk a lot about legacy, and this will be a big part of it,” Oliveira said ahead of the fight speaking in an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

Brazil’s Oliveira’s confidence is unwavering. He is known for his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion, whether by submission or knockout, and he made it clear that the method of victory is secondary to the result. He continued, “For my legacy, the best way to win is to just win. Doesn’t matter if it’s a knockout, submission, or five-round war. This is already written. I just have to go in there and take what’s mine.”

Standing across the Octagon will be Ilia Topuria, who brings an undefeated record and a reputation for explosive striking and power. Topuria, a former featherweight champion, is looking to become a two-division titleholder. He is just coming off of back-to-back knockout wins against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. With both fighters motivated by legacy and championship gold, UFC 317 promises to deliver a memorable main event.