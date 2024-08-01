Dustin Poirier compliments surging Paddy Pimblett: ‘He’s on the right track’

Turning in one of the most high-profile victories of his UFC tenure over the course of last weekend in Manchester, promotional contender, Paddy Pimblett has many a critic, however, don’t expect former interim champion, Dustin Poirier to be one of them.

Pimblett, who cracked the lightweight division top-15 rankings earlier this week, managed to land his sixth consecutive Octagon win at UFC 304, stopping common-foe, King Green with a stunning first round triangle choke in the ‘Rainy City’.

With the victory, Pimblett finally made his way to a ranking in the division, and immediately set out his intentions to take on Brazilian rival, Renato Moicano next – who is currently booked to take on Benoit Saint Denis in a five round bout at UFC Fight Night Paris next month.

As for Poirier, the Lafayette veteran revealed he would likely come to a decision on a mooted retirement from the sport at the beginning of September, having most recently dropped a fifth round D’Arce choke loss to Islam Makhachev in a title clash back in May at UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier heaps praise on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304

Sharing his thoughts on the continued rise of Pimblett after he traversed past common-opponent, Green, Poirier maintained the outspoken Liverpool grappler was “on the right track”.

“He’s (Paddy Pimblett) another one of those guys whose trajectory is like if he keeps doing what he’s doing – he’s going to be – not that he’s not massive – but he’s on the right track,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie. “Dude, when you talk like that and people like your personality, and you go out there and finish guys, you know, vets and legends like Bobby,”

“Of course, going into the fight, I knew he could win, but to finish Bobby Green like that, I was very surprised,” Poirier continued. “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk, man.”

What do you think is Paddy Pimblett’s ceiling?