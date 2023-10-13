Canadian rapper, Drake is certainly taking a keen interest in wagering on combat sports events in the last year – and has once more landed an eye-watering bet, this time on his this weekend’s Misfits boxing clash between arch-rivals, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis.

Slated to co-headline a Misfits promoted boxing event in Manchester, England this weekend, professional wrestling star and podcast host, Paul takes on Bellator MMA welterweight and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Danis in a professional boxing match.

And later that evening in the UK, professional boxer, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, takes on Paul’s business partner and fellow YouTuber and R&B star, KSI in a main event professional clash.

Parting with half a millon dollars just last month ahead of UFC 293 – Drake was left kissing his teeth after seeing his $500,000 wager on former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, ultimately fail.

Drake slaps $850,000 bet on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis by KO

Betting on the City Kickboxing staple to successfully defend his middleweight title at the beginning of his second title reign – Drake watched on as Adesanya suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the newly-crowned, Sean Strickland, with the latter turning one of the biggest upset victories in title fight history.

This weekend, Ohio native, Paul will be backed to the tune of $850,000 to defeat Danis by way of KO – which would see Drake returned a cool $1,351,500.

Drake has bet $850,000 on Logan Paul to KO Dillon Danis on Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/awrfnyiwmd — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 13, 2023

Reacting to news of Drake’s wager on Paul to defeat him, 2-0 professional mixed martial artist, Danis claimed he was disrespected by the apparent “low” money bet placed against him.

“850 on my head is disrespect,” Dillon Danis posted on his official X account.

850 on my head is disrespect. pic.twitter.com/fpoVFD5XK3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

Yesterday, Danis’ fight with Paul was thrown into certain jeopardy after the pair’s heated pre-fight press conference, after Danis struck the former in the face with a microphone, resulting in a laceration, with Paul gushing blood as he was escorted off stage.

However, following official weigh-ins this morning in Manchester, Logan is steadfast in his claim that he will be standing opposite New Jersey native Danis tomorrow night, as the pair’s drawn-out grudge-match ramps up to a conclusion.

Who wins this weekend: Logan Paul or Dillon Danis?