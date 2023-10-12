Logan Paul insists that his fight with Dillon Danis is still on.

The news comes on the heels of a recent report suggesting that the social media sensation could be out of Saturday’s massive co-main event clash after sustaining a cut during an altercation with Danis at a pre-fight press event. In the video, Paul appears to instigate the incident by launching a water bottle at Danis. The BJJ specialist reacted by throwing what appeared to be a microphone at Paul, causing a sizeable cut to open on the WWE Superstar’s right cheek.

The moment Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face with his microphone 😬 pic.twitter.com/WFuAQBzqud — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 12, 2023

Almost immediately, reports surfaced indicating that Logan Paul could be out of Saturday’s contest due to the cut. The rumors were further compounded when Danis engaged in a face-off with the bout’s official backup, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Logan Paul Insists the Show Will Go On

However, Paul was quick to quell the concerns of fans online, confirming that his fight with Dillon Danis is still going down at the AO Arena in Manchester.

“Dillon can’t escape me,” Paul wrote on X. “The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher.”

Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 12, 2023

We’ll just add this to the laundry list of absolute insanity that has gone down ever since the fighters and their teams arrived in the U.K. for Misfits Boxing’s event this weekend. Since his arrival, Danis has been showing off his pro wrestling moves during the open workouts with the assistance of UFC fighter Phil Hawes and even choked out OnlyFans model and boxer Elle Brooke.

Not to be outdone, John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury who will be competing in Saturday’s main event, attempted to pick a fight with Logan Paul’s father after chucking a water bottle at his son’s opponent, KSI.

Needless to say, the circus is in full effect and the main attraction goes down on October 14 at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view.