The upcoming UFC main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira is set for July 12, 2025, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This heavyweight clash headlines UFC on ESPN 70 and brings together a seasoned knockout artist and a surging, undefeated prospect.

Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira clearly favor the younger, undefeated Teixeira. As of early July 2025, Tallison Teixeira is the betting favorite with odds around -250 to -260, meaning you would need to bet about $250 to win $100 on him, more info available at https://www.bookmakersreview.com/sportsbooks/bovada/.

Derrick Lewis, the UFC veteran, is the underdog with odds roughly +200 to +214, so a $100 bet on Lewis could win you about $200 to $214 if he pulls off the upset.

The odds have shifted somewhat as the fight approaches, reflecting growing confidence in Teixeira’s chances. Early lines opened with Teixeira favored at around -190 to -210 and Lewis as the underdog at +160 to +180. As more bets came in and analysis deepened, Teixeira’s odds shortened (became more favored), while Lewis’s odds lengthened (became less favored).

This movement suggests that bettors and oddsmakers see Teixeira’s youth, reach, and finishing ability as significant advantages over Lewis, who is seen as past his prime despite his knockout power and experience. Teixeira’s odds imply about a 62% chance of winning, while Lewis’s odds imply about a 32% chance.

Both fighters are known for their knockout power, and the consensus prediction is that the fight will likely end in a KO, especially in the early rounds. Teixeira has finished all his fights, mostly in the first round, and is expected to continue that trend. Lewis also has a high KO rate but has shown signs of declining cardio and defense.

This fight is significant for both men. For Derrick Lewis, it’s a chance to prove he’s still a top contender in the division and to halt the rise of a new threat. For Tallison Teixeira, it’s the biggest test of his career, a win over a veteran like Lewis would catapult him into the title conversation and establish him as a legitimate force in the heavyweight ranks.

Teixeira is undefeated at 8-0 and is currently ranked #13 in the heavyweight division. He’s known for his aggressive striking, high output, and ability to overwhelm opponents early. Despite his knockout prowess, Lewis has shown vulnerabilities against skilled grapplers and more technical strikers. He comes into this fight with a professional record of 28 wins, 12 losses.

If you are considering betting on this fight, the smart money is on Tallison Teixeira to win, most likely by knockout early in the fight. Derrick Lewis offers value as an underdog due to his experience and power, but the odds and expert analysis lean heavily toward Teixeira’s youth and finishing ability prevailing. The odds have tightened in favor of Teixeira as the fight date nears, reflecting growing confidence in his chances.