Canadian rapper and producer, Drake has once more dipped into his pockets ahead of a high-profile UFC card, slapping a whopping $500,000 wager on defending middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya to defeat Sean Strickland tonight at UFC 293.

Headlining the promotion’s return ‘Down Under’, undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya takes main event honors in Sydney, Australia against surging challenger, Strickland – attempting to launch his first defense of his second reign atop the middleweight pile.

Regaining supremacy of the division back in April of this year in Miami, Israel Adesanya stopped common-foe and arch-nemesis Alex Pereira with a hellacious second round knockout in ‘The Sunshine State’ – lodging his first win over the Brazilian in five attempts across combat sports.

As for Strickland, the massive betting underdog, who has done utmost to get under the skin of City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya ahead of tonight’s title showdown at the Qudos Bank Arena, earned his makeshift title fight back in July.

Headlining another UFC Apex facility-hosted event, Covina native, Strickland stopped German contender, Abusupiyan Magomedov with a second round TKO – following up a prior decision win over Nassourdine Imavov back in January in an impromptu light heavyweight tangle.

And parting ways with a cool $500,000 for the time being ahead of tonight’s title affair, Canadian musician, Drake has backed Adesanya to the tune of half a million dollars, to defeat Strickland at UFC 293 – in a bid to return him a total $920,000.

“It seems a pretty safe bet #UFC293,” TalkSPORT reporter, Jordan Ellis posted on his official X account. “Until you realise Drake placed it.”

Entering tonight’s return to Australia whilst riding an undefeated streak while fighting in Oceania during his Octagon tenure, Adesanya most recently landed an undisputed title win over Robert Whittaker back in 2019, unifying the crowns in a second round KO triumph.

