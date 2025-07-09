Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira UFC Fight Night Main Card Preview and Fight Odds

The UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira card is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Let’s take a closer look at the matchups, the stakes, and betting odds for this UFC Fight Night.

The preliminary card will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. BST), followed by the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET (2:00 a.m. BST on Sunday), with the main event walkouts expected around 11:40 p.m. ET (4:40 a.m. BST).

Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

This main event is a classic matchup of a veteran against a rising prospect in the heavyweight division. Derrick Lewis, a former title challenger and record-holder for most UFC knockouts, is looking to reestablish himself after mixed recent results. Tallison Teixeira, unbeaten so far, is aiming to prove he belongs among the division’s elite. A win for Lewis keeps him relevant in the title picture, while a victory for Teixeira could launch him into contender status.

Tallison Teixeira is the betting favorite, at places such as Bety.com, with odds around -275 to -300, while Derrick Lewis is the underdog at about +225 to +230. This means a $100 bet on Lewis could return $225, while it would take a $275-$300 bet on Teixeira to win $100.

Derrick Lewis might be the best underdog bet on the card, as Lewis is a proven heavyweight with knockout power and extensive main event experience. He’s facing Tallison Teixeira, an undefeated but relatively untested prospect at this level. Lewis’s ability to end fights quickly makes him a live underdog, especially given Teixeira’s aggressive style and tendency to leave openings in close exchanges. A $100 bet on Lewis could return between $215 and $230.

Teixeira: -275 to -300 (favorite)

Lewis: +225 to +230 (underdog)

$100 on Lewis returns $225–$230; $275–$300 on Teixeira returns $100

Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Stephen Thompson, a respected UFC veteran, is at a crossroads after a two-fight losing streak. This fight could determine if he remains a contender or steps back from the spotlight. Gabriel Bonfim, coming off a submission win, is looking to break into the top 15 of the welterweight division. A win for Bonfim would significantly raise his profile, while Thompson needs the victory to stay relevant in the rankings.

Gabriel Bonfim is a strong favorite at -400, with Thompson as the underdog at +300. This means Bonfim is widely expected to win, and a $100 bet on Thompson would return $300 if he pulls off the upset.

Stephen Thompson might be a live underdog because Thompson is a veteran striker who, despite recent losses, has the technical skills to trouble any opponent. Bonfim is favored due to his submission game and recent momentum, but Thompson’s experience and striking acumen offer upset potential if he can keep the fight standing. A $100 bet on Thompson would return $300.

Bonfim: -400 (favorite)

Thompson: +300 (underdog)

$100 on Thompson returns $300; $400 on Bonfim returns $100

Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia

Calvin Kattar is trying to end a four-fight losing streak and maintain his spot in the featherweight division. Steve Garcia, on a five-fight win streak, is looking to break into the top ten. A win for Garcia would move him closer to a title shot, while Kattar needs a victory to avoid a potential exit from the rankings.

Steve Garcia is a slight favorite at -125, while Kattar is at +100. The odds suggest a close fight, with Garcia having a small edge due to his recent form.

Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière

Both fighters are aiming to climb the featherweight rankings. Landwehr is known for his pressure and toughness, while Charrière brings impressive striking. The winner will likely get higher-profile matchups going forward, making this an important fight for both men’s careers. This has fight of the night written all over it.

Morgan Charrière is favored at around -240 to -260, while Nate Landwehr is the underdog at +205 to +220. A $100 bet on Landwehr would return about $205, while a $240 bet on Charrière would win $100.

Charrière: -240 to -260 (favorite)

Landwehr: +205 to +220 (underdog)

$100 on Landwehr returns $205–$220; $240–$260 on Charrière returns $100

Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane

This heavyweight fight features Vitor Petrino, who is looking to continue his rise in the division, against Austen Lane, who is seeking a breakout win. A victory for Petrino could put him on the radar for bigger fights, while Lane is aiming to establish himself as a legitimate contender.

Vitor Petrino is a heavy favorite at about -700 to -800, while Austen Lane is a big underdog at +500 or longer. The odds indicate Petrino is expected to win comfortably. Lane is a significant underdog against Vitor Petrino. While Petrino is expected to win, heavyweight fights are unpredictable, and Lane’s power gives him a puncher’s chance. This is a high-risk, high-reward option. A $100 bet on Lane could return $500.

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

This fight is a main card light heavyweight matchup where both fighters are looking to rebound from recent losses. Junior Tafa, known for his striking, and Tuco Tokkos, with a grappling background, are each aiming to get back on track and move closer to the UFC rankings. A win for either could set up bigger opportunities in the division, while a loss would be a setback for their momentum.

Junior Tafa is the betting favorite with odds ranging from -170 to -180. Tuco Tokkos is the underdog, with odds around +140 to +150. This means a $100 bet on Tokkos could return about $140 to $150, while it would take a $170 to $180 bet on Tafa to win $100.

Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis

Both fighters are veterans in the welterweight division, each needing a win to stay relevant. Chris Curtis is returning to welterweight after fighting at middleweight, looking to revive his career after recent setbacks. Max Griffin is also coming off a loss and faces pressure to win to avoid falling further down the rankings. The result could impact both fighters’ future matchups and standing in the division.

Chris Curtis is the clear favorite, with odds between -300 and -333. Max Griffin is the underdog, with odds from +230 to +250. A $100 bet on Griffin could return $230 to $250, while a $300 to $333 bet on Curtis would win $100.

In the United States, fans can watch the event live on ESPN and stream it via ESPN+ with a standard subscription – no extra pay-per-view fee is required for this Fight Night.