Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee – Odds and Match Preview

Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee are set to face off in a highly anticipated bantamweight fight on July 26, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This main card matchup is drawing attention due to its high stakes and the contrasting styles.

Petr Yan is the clear favorite to win against Marcus McGhee, according to current betting odds. Most sportsbooks have Yan at around -350 to -410 (meaning you'd need to bet $350–$410 to win $100), while McGhee is a significant underdog at +285 to +385 (a $100 bet on McGhee would return $285–$385 if he wins). These odds have been fairly stable since opening, with Yan consistently favored and little major movement as fight week approaches.

For the method of victory, sportsbooks generally expect Yan to win by decision or possibly by knockout. The odds for Yan to win by decision are usually shorter than for a finish, but exact numbers can vary by site. McGhee, known for his knockout power, is most likely to be backed for a win by KO/TKO if bettors are picking the upset. Yan is favored to win in the later rounds or by decision, while McGhee’s best chance is seen as an early stoppage, typically in the first or second round.

This fight is crucial for both men. Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, is on a comeback streak after a tough period in his career. He’s looking for his third straight win to re-establish himself as a top contender in the division and potentially earn another shot at the title.

For Marcus McGhee, this is the biggest fight of his career. Undefeated in his first four UFC bouts, a win over an established former champion like Yan would catapult him into the title conversation and cement his status as a real threat in the bantamweight division. The winner will move closer to a title shot, while the loser may have to regroup in a crowded and competitive weight class.

The market expects Yan to control the fight and win, most likely by decision or late stoppage. McGhee is seen as a live underdog with knockout potential, especially early. Both fighters have momentum and are hungry for a win that could define the next stage of their careers. The stakes are high, and the winner will likely find themselves on the doorstep of a UFC title shot.