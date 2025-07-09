‘Why Did It Happen Every Time?’ Daniel Cormier’s Unfiltered Tirade Slamming Jon Jones’ For Fight Night Controversies

Daniel Cormier is not known for mincing words, and when it comes to his long-standing rivalry with Jon Jones, he’s even less inclined to hold back. In a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former two-division UFC champion peeled back the curtain on what he calls his “frustration” with Jones, a frustration that, by his account, seemed to rear its head every time the two were set to clash.

Daniel Cormier’s Frustration with the Shadow Over Every Jon Jones Showdown

“I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancers. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182 when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214 – he tests positive after the fight.”

Cormier and Jon Jones’ rivalry is the stuff of UFC legend. Their first meeting at UFC 182 in January 2015 saw Jones emerge victorious by unanimous decision after a tense, closely contested fight. The rematch at UFC 214 in July 2017 seemed to settle the score – Jones knocked out Cormier, only for the result to be overturned to a no-contest after Jon Jones failed a drug test. If you’re sensing a theme, you’re not alone.

Cormier’s exasperation is not just about the losses. It’s about the cloud that seemed to hang over every booking. He continued:

“That’s where my frustration comes in. That I’m gonna work my as* off. If you aren’t confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help. It’s not happening against the other guys, it’s happening when we fight every time and that sucks.”

The Jones-Cormier feud was fueled by more than just competitive spirit; they seemed to hate each other. Their press conferences often devolved into heated exchanges, and the animosity was palpable both inside and outside the cage. For fans, it was must-see TV; for Cormier, it was a recurring headache.

Adding to the drama, Jon Jones’ career outside the octagon has been marked by a series of legal troubles. From a DUI arrest in 2012, to a notorious 2015 hit-and-run that cost him his UFC title, to more recent run-ins with the law, Jones’ rap sheet has become nearly as famous as his fight record. These incidents have led to suspensions, probation, and a persistent question mark over his legacy.

For Cormier, the frustration is less about the rivalry and more about the “why.” Why did controversy seem to follow Jones into every fight with him? Why did the stakes always come with strings attached?