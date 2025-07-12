Katie Taylor Goes 3-0 Against Amanda Serrano with Majority Decision Win in Trilogy Fight – Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Highlights

Katie Taylor has done it again!

After a relatively slow opening round, both fighters started to open up in the second stanza, with Serrano taking control of the ring while Serrano attempted to strike from a distance.

Taylor landed a nice combination in the third, but that only prompted Serrano to respond with a slew of strikes, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd in NYC. That trend continued into the fourth with Serrano landing some solid counterstrikes against the undisputed Irish titleholder.

Through the first five rounds, Serrano was undoubtedly the busier athlete, though the total punches landed between the two were virtually identical.

Serrano started to walk down Taylor in the sixth, backing her into the corner and unleashing a combination. Taylor responded in the seventh by getting on her front foot and initiating the attack. Unfortunately for Taylor, that didn’t last long, as Serrano retook control of the squared circle in the eighth and busted open the defending champ just below her right eye.

With the fight hanging in the balance, Taylor and Serrano slugged it out in the 10th and final round, giving fans an abbreviated version of the trilogy bout they’d hoped for from the opening bell.

With 20 total minutes in the books, we head to the scorecards for the third and final time between two of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Official Result: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93) to retain the undisputed super lightweight women’s world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano:

Amanda Serrano enters the sold-out Madison Square Garden with the KNICKS CITY DANCERS. #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/xHM2Qvj2NT — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2025

KATIE TAYLOR ENTERS A SOLD-OUT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇮🇪 #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/FSVTEKLVBB — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2025

A SOLD OUT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN FOR AN ALL-WOMEN'S BOXING CARD.



THIS IS KATIE TAYLOR vs. AMANDA SERRANO 3.



THIS IS WOMEN'S BOXING.



THIS IS WOMEN'S SPORTS.#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/kqGtq2QxKD — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 12, 2025

THE CROWD GOES WILD AT THE END OF ROUND 3 #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/Dygxhx5DHn — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2025

Heads clashed between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/eHneCNyrbK — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 12, 2025

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano complete their THIRTIETH ROUND in the ring together — closing out an historic boxing trilogy. #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/2WRMFpnk1t — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2025