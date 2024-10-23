Former President Donald Trump to Hit the Joe Rogan Podcast Ahead of November Election

Donald Trump, the former president, is set to meet with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his talk show. Presidential candidates have been hitting the trail meeting with many podcast hosts. Rogan hosts the most popular podcast worldwide.

Donald Trump

The businessman Donald Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC. His casinos would often hold events when no one else was willing to. He was also closely involved in the MMA company Affliction. Trump and UFC president Dana White are close friends and White often speaks at Republican party conventions.

Joe Rogan Experience

The talk show Joe Rogan Experience is the most listened-to podcast in the world. According to CBS News, the podcast episode between Donald Trump and Joe Rogan will not be broadcast live instead it will be edited and released later on. Trump was hesitant to meet with Rogan as he did not initially support him for president.

Recent reports indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic party presidential nominee, is in discussions to potentially appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Harris’s campaign team reportedly met with Rogan’s crew to explore the possibility of her joining the show.

For both candidates, the podcast interviews are a campaign strategy to connect with younger male voters, a demographic that Rogan’s audience heavily represents—approximately 81% male, with over 50% under 35 years old.

Harris has already appeared on podcasts like Call Her Daddy, which targets young women, and All The Smoke, which caters to sports enthusiasts. Trump’s strategy includes appearances on shows hosted by personalities like Theo Von and Ben Shapiro, where he can engage in freewheeling discussions that resonate with his base.

Kamala Harris’s policies focus on economic relief for working families, including lowering food and housing costs, expanding child tax credits, and prohibiting price gouging on groceries. She aims to address immigration issues while maintaining a firmer stance on border security. Donald Trump’s policies emphasize extensive tax cuts, particularly benefiting higher-income individuals and corporations.