Donald Trump Calls Joe Rogan “Sort of a Liberal Guy” as Spat Continues

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is not happy with talk show host Joe Rogan. Earlier this year, Rogan picked someone else for his vote and Trump and his followers did not take kindly to this.

Donald Trump On Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is the industry leader when it comes to talk show podcasts. In a prior 2024 episode, he said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the only presidential candidate that made sense, when he claimed, “He’s the only one that makes sense to me.”

The thin-skinned Donald Trump and the sensitive MAGA followers were triggered by this and began attacking Rogan. Trump threatened that Rogan would be Bood at the next UFC event. Long-time listeners of Rogan were confused and angry.

Rogan quickly changed his tune in response and had a full change of heart after the outcry. Donald Trump held firm in attacking Joe Rogan in a recent interview. Trump said:

“I’ve only seen him when I walk into the arena with Dana [White] and I shake his hand, I see him there. I think he’s good at what he does, but I don’t know about doing his podcast… I’m not asking anybody. It’s not really a negotiation, and he’s sort of a liberal guy I guess, from what I understand. But he likes Kennedy, this was before he came in with us.” [Ht BJPenn]

RFK Jr once ran as an independent but has fallen in line and submitted to Trump. But, RFK has not been kind in his past remarks on Donald Trump. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called Donald Trump terms such as frightened, barely coherent, and a terrible president.

Joe Rogan, formerly of NewsRadio and Fear Factor, has found huge success in his long-form talk show podcast which boasts millions of listeners. Rogan has also been a long-time employee of the UFC, of which UFC president Dana White is a close friend of Trump and is even an RNC speaker.