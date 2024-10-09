UFC Legend Calls Out Donald Trump for Not Donating to Support Victims of Hurricane Milton

If Donald Trump is a billionaire, why isn’t even donating money to help those affected by Hurricane Helene? That’s what inaugural UFC light heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock would like to know.

More than 200 people have lost their lives since the supercharged storm made landfall earlier this month. Nearly half of those deaths were in North Carolina, where several feet of fast-moving water destroyed entire communities. Since then, 3,300 active National Guard members have been dispatched to the state to help with relief efforts, and state lawmakers have introduced a bill that will include $200 million in aid for communities hit hardest by the storm.

A slew of celebrities have also done their part to help. Dolly Parton and Michael Jordan both donated $1 million to the cause while David Tepper, owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and his wife Nicole have also committed $3 million to relief efforts through their foundation.

However, one man who has not offered up a dime’s worth of help despite having a reported net worth of $4.2 billion is former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Responding to a post that attempted to throw shade at stars Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga for their lack of donations in comparison to some of Trump’s most staunch supporters, Shamrock was quick to ask why Trump himself has not donated anything to the relief efforts.

Umm, Trump claims to be a billionaire. Why doesn’t he help? Oh that’s right he’s too busy drifting his followers and scamming those who believe in him….. https://t.co/rKRR0hAu0j — Frank “The Legend” Shamrock (@frankshamrock) October 9, 2024

“Umm, Trump claims to be a billionaire,” Shamrock wrote on X. “Why doesn’t he help? Oh that’s right he’s too busy drifting his followers and scamming those who believe in him…..”

Donald Trump’s Daughter Joins Relief Efforts

Interestingly, Trump’s daughter Ivanka traveled to North Carolina on Wednesday to deliver 300 Starlink devices that will help flood victims connect to high-speed internet.

To be fair, Donald Trump did launch an authorized GoFundMe campaign for victims of Hurricane Helene that has already surpassed $7.6 million as of this writing. Of course, that is made up of donations by anyone willing to log on and donate a few of their hard-earned dollars to a good cause.

Thus far, Trump has not been one of those people.