Liz Carmouche Triumphs in Style, Leaves Nasty Hematoma on Elora Dana’s Face – PFL 6 Highlights

Women’s MMA icon Liz Carmouche added another win to her resume at the PFL World Tournament on Friday, besting Elora Dana and punching her ticket to the women’s flyweight final.

Carmouche looked impressive in the opening round, spending ample time in top control, landing some solid ground strikes and sending Dana back to her corner with a massive hematoma on her forehead.

The second stanza saw Carmouche continue her dominance, tackling Dana to the mat with 90 seconds to go in the round. With time ticking down, the former Bellator champion briefly put her opponent in the crucifix position. To her credit, Dana fought her way back up, but she was quickly met with a three-piece from Carmouche seconds before the bell.

Establishing herself as the better all-around fighter through two rounds, Carmouche had no trouble controlling the action for the final five minutes, taking us to the scorecards for a decision that comes as no surprise to anybody.

Official Result: Liz Carmouche def. Elora Dana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carmouche will now face Jena Bishop in the PFL women’s flyweight tournament final in August.

Check Out Highlights From Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana at PFL 6:

Liz Carmouche has insane power behind those elbows.

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/U79pKIHVvo — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025

A violent ending to Round 2 between Liz Carmouche and Elora Dana!

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/m22SUwPV0Y — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025

Liz Carmouche ends her night with a bang!

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/0qE1hK8rhC — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025