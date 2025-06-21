Tom Aspinall reacts as Jon Jones officially retires from the UFC: ‘It’s time to get this division going’

ByRoss Markey
Newly-crowned undisputed heavyweight champion has vowed to the division rolling in the UFC once again — after the bombshell news of Jon Jones‘ official retirement from competition with immediate effect tonight.

Aspinall, a now-former interim titleholder at the heavyweight champion, was officially announced as the next undisptued heavyweight gold holder by long-time CEO, White tonight.

During his address to assembled media following UFC Baku in the promotion’s debut outing in Azerbaijan, White revealed Rochester veteran, Jones had spoken with promotional brass overnight, and would be retiring from competition in combat sports with immediate effect.

“Jon Jones called us last night,” White told assembled media after UFC Baku. “And he retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

And in the same statement, White admitted he felt “bad” that Tom Aspinall had been out of action for long amid his search for a unification showdown with Jones. And promised to make it up to the fan-favorite Atherton finisher.

““If you look at what he (Jon Jones) has accomplished in the sport… I obviously feel bad for Tom (Aspinall)… but we’ll make it up to him.”

Himself reacting to the news of Jones’ shocking retirement tonight, Aspinall promised to serve as an active heavyweight champion. And furthermore, claimed it was time to get the division moving and on wheels again as his regin as undisputed kingpin begins.

Tom Aspinall vows to serve as an active heavyweight champion

“For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going 🔥 An active Undisputed Champion,” Tom Aspinall posted on his official Instagram account.

Sidelined since July of last year amid his pursuit of a unification pairing with Jones, British star, Aspinall would defend his interim title on that occasion at UFC 304 — joining an elite list to do so in the process.

And avenging his sole Octagon defeat, too, Aspinall turned in a blistering opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

