UFC Star Roasts Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Questions Their ‘Masculine’ Image

While many UFC fighters support three-time GOP nominee Donald Trump, one has been outspoken about his disdain for the former POTUS.

Chris Curtis has been fairly hush-hush regarding his political beliefs in recent years. However, all that appears to have changed after his friendship with far-right-leaning UFC star Sean Strickland came to a crashing halt over their differing worldviews.

Since then, ‘The Action Man’ has been more than willing to vent his frustration with the Republican agenda and take a few shots at Trump on social media.

Recently, Curtis shared images from a recent Trump rally that featured one of the convicted felon’s wealthiest supporters, Telsa Motors CEO and the Sultan of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

All that talk about athletic masculine dudes… https://t.co/avJNETp4jJ — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 6, 2024

“All that talk about athletic masculine dudes…” Curtis wrote on X.

UFC Fans snap back at Chris Curtis

While there were plenty of fight fans who appreciated Curtis’ dig at Trump and Musk, one was quick to remind ‘The Action Man’ that a majority of the UFC fanbase is made up of conservatives.

“Such a bad play for you growing your brand. Read the room, man,” one user on X replied. “The whole UFC fanbase is opposite your position. Are you trying to change their minds or are you trying to grow your business? Cuz regardless of how hard you try, only the latter is possible.”

Of course, not everyone in the comments expressed as much couth as the above user.

“I wish I would have laughed more when you were getting all them f*cking no contests and losses,” another added. “Can’t wait till the next time you get knocked the fuck out and I get to watch. You’ll always be a journeyman getting middling pay for your middling personality. I used to be a fan…

Chris Curtis is 3-3 in his last six outings with 1 no-contest. That came against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 due to an accidental clash of heads three minutes into the second round. ‘The Action Man’ is scheduled for a scrap with Roman Kopylov at a Fight Night event on January 11.