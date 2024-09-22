Joe Rogan Heaps Praise on Kamala Harris for ‘Very Good Showing’ in Donald Trump Debate: ‘She’s Nailing It’

Joe Rogan was impressed with Kamala Harris’ showing during this month’s presidential debate.

The current Vice President of the United States went head-to-head with three-time GOP nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump on September 10. According to a poll from CNN, 63% of viewers agreed that Harris turned in a better performance while onstage in Philadelphia than her opponent.

Looking back on the verbal smackdown via his JRE podcast, the longtime UFC commentator appeared to agree.

“She’s not dumb, by any stretch — see, people wanna say she’s dumb because she’s not good off the cuff when pressure is on her,” Rogan said while speaking with guest Tom Segura. “But you don’t understand what that kind of pressure is like. Like, the kind of pressure that that lady has been under for the last. “Let’s think about the pressure she’s been under for the last four years she’s been vice president. Everybody hates her. She; a lot of gaffes, a lot of dumb things. So every time she’s saying something, in the back of her head, she’s like, ‘Don’t f*ck this up. They’re going to come for you. They’re going to use this against you. Don’t say did you just fall out of a coconut tree. Don’t say that one again.’ You know what I mean? So there’s that kind of pressure. So it’s very hard off the cuff. But when you give her time and prepare her like last night … very good showing” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Joe Rogan insists Kamala Harris is ‘Nailing It’ Against Donald Trump

Though he has not gone so far as to endorse either candidate, Rogan has praised both Harris and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their couth in recent weeks, something that infuriated Trump to the point that he called for UFC fans to boo the popular podcaster the next time he entered the Octagon.

Needless to say, that didn’t happen.

“Whoever’s helping her. Whoever’s coaching her. Whoever’s the puppet master running the strings, f*cking amazing job,” Rogan continued. “They did an amazing job from the moment Biden dropped out, forcing Biden to drop out. Whatever they’re doing, whoever is writing those speeches, getting her to deliver, coaching her. She’s nailing it. “See, the difference in that debate was not a difference in, like, who’s gonna have better policies? Who’s gonna be better for the country? The … debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared. She was way better prepared.”

Joe Rogan talks about Donald Trump getting his ass handed to him by Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/jjIIwOaoVD — Jonar (@atL4L5) September 18, 2024

Harris “gladly” accepted a second debate with Trump, but the 45th president quickly declined. Instead, the final debate of election season will see Trump’s VP selection, JD Vance, going toe-to-toe with Harris’ running mate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.