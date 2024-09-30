UFC Legend Slams Elon Musk over Donald Trump Support: “Bulls*** … Bro you are POS.”

The UFC legend Frank Shamrock has taken aim at Elon Musk over his brazen support for Donald Trump, a presidential candidate in the upcoming US election.

Frank Shamrock

The legendary Frank Shamrock is a pioneer of Mixed Martial Arts and competed in the sport well before it was even named MMA. He began his professional career in 1994 and quickly made a name for himself as one of the first complete mixed martial artists. Shamrock transitioned from a ground-focused approach to a more versatile game that included striking and grappling techniques. The Mexican-American fighter was a trailblazer in both Pancrase and the UFC.

After going through the prison and foster care system in the USA, martial arts saved his life.

Shamrock became the first-ever UFC Middleweight Champion. During his impressive reign, he was ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. His professional record boasts notable victories against opponents such as Tito Ortiz, who he defeated in one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

In addition to his UFC success, Shamrock won titles in other major organizations, including the WEC, Pancrase, and Strikeforce. He became the first fighter to hold championships across all these major promotions.

However, Shamrock has not been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, despite being one of the clear and best picks for an entry. This is largely due to differences of opinion he has had with the organization’s president Dana White.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Initially, Elon Musk was critical of Trump, stating in 2016 that he believed Trump was “not the right guy” for the presidency and later distancing himself from the administration over environmental policy disagreements. However, their relationship began to shift when Trump appointed Musk to two economic advisory councils after winning the presidency. This collaboration was short-lived, as Musk resigned from these councils in 2017 in protest of Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Former President Trump during the presidential debate

Their relationship has taken a more amicable turn, with Musk endorsing Trump for the 2024 presidential election shortly after an assassination attempt on Trump. In August 2024, Musk even indicated his willingness to join Trump’s cabinet if asked.

Frank Shamrock Critical of Elon Musk and Donald Trump

On X, formerly Twitter, Frank Shamrock responded to Elon Musk who was spreading fear-mongering information regarding migrants. Shamrock said:

“No bro. That’s the bullsh*t. You need to get off that Trump ball sack.”

He later added:

“Bro you are pos for sucking that’s mans nuts.”

On Donald Trump overall, Shamrock explained:

“Guy makes zero sense and spreads hate and fear. I want policy and support for our people. We are all Americans! That’s what a true leader does.”