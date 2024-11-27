Dee Devlin Claps Back at Conor McGregor’s Rape Accuser: ‘What Sort of Woman Are You?’

Dee Devlin has come to the defense of former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who recently lost a civil court case in Dublin. He was found liable for sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand in 2018. The jury ordered McGregor to pay €250,000 (approximately $260,000) in damages to Hand.

Dee Devlin Sends Message to Conor McGregor’s Rape Accuser

Following the verdict, McGregor’s fiancee, Dee Devlin, took to social media to defend her partner and criticize the accuser. Devlin posted a family picture on Instagram, expressing her love and trust for McGregor, and stating that their relationship remains strong despite the allegations.

In a series of Instagram stories, Devlin made several claims about Hand. She accused Hand of sending provocative pictures to McGregor, despite knowing he was in a relationship. Devlin alleged that Hand was on a “3-day bender” during the incident, neglecting her own child. She claimed that CCTV footage exists which contradicts Hand’s account of the events. Devlin also addressed McGregor’s infidelity, stating that they had dealt with these issues privately years ago and have since become stronger as a couple.

Dee Devlin said:

“Imagine a WOMAN, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way. This woman claims to know me. Yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to the man? Really? Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday morning. “All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!! My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world. “CCTV DOES NOT LIE. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? “To me it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you. “Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever. We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are! They without sin cast the first stone.”

On the other hand, Hand expressed relief after winning the case, saying it was “a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be to speak up, you have a voice.” She thanked her support system and sent a message of encouragement to other sexual assault victims. Hundreds of women have marched in solidarity in Dublin to show support. Major retailers have removed Conor McGregor related products. Proper Twelve Whiskey and The Hitman video games series have cut ties with McGregor.

The case has generated significant controversy, with conflicting accounts from both sides. While the court found McGregor liable for the assault, he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the verdict with the support of Dee Devlin.