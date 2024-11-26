Major Retailers Pull Conor McGregor’s Alcohol Products Following Court Verdict

Several major retailers in Ireland and the UK have decided to stop selling alcohol products associated with Conor McGregor, including Forged Irish Stout and Proper No 12 Whiskey. This decision comes in the wake of a recent High Court case in Dublin, where a jury awarded €248,603 in damages to Nikita Hand, who alleged that McGregor had assaulted her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Tesco and Others Cut Ties with Conor McGregor

Tesco, SuperValu, Centra, Costcutter, and Carry Out are among the retailers that have announced they will no longer stock these products. Tesco confirmed it is removing Proper No 12 Whiskey from its stores and online platforms, while Musgrave, which operates SuperValu and Centra, stated that these products are no longer available to their store network.

The Barry Group, which operates Costcutter and Carry Out off-license outlets, has also decided to remove both Forged Irish Stout and Proper Twelve Whiskey from circulation to their network. They stated that this action reflects their commitment to maintaining a retail environment that aligns with the values of their customers and partners.

This move by retailers follows a call from the Rape Crisis Network Ireland urging stores to stop selling Conor McGregor’s products after the jury’s decision in the High Court. The decision has also impacted other industries, with IO Interactive, a video game developer, announcing that they will remove all content featuring McGregor from their storefronts, including his character in the Hitman series.

McGregor, who launched Proper No 12 Whiskey in 2018 and Forged Irish Stout in 2020, has stated his intention to appeal the court’s decision. Despite selling a majority stake in the Proper Number Twelve Irish whiskey brand in 2021 for a reported sum of over £103 million, McGregor continues to promote these products on social media.