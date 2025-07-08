Watch: Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 2 – One of The Best UFC Fights in History

By Timothy Wheaton
Watch Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 2

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway met for their second bout at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. The fight was contested for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier won by unanimous decision after five rounds, with all three judges scoring the fight 49-46 in his favor. Watch the full Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway matchup right here.

Watch: Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 2

The bout was marked by Poirier’s powerful strikes, which repeatedly hurt Holloway, while Holloway maintained high output and volume, especially in the later rounds. Both fighters landed a significant number of strikes, but Poirier’s shots were more damaging, and he controlled key moments of the fight.

The fight was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors. Statistically, Poirier landed 178 significant strikes to Holloway’s 181, but Poirier’s accuracy and impact were decisive. Holloway showed resilience but was visibly affected by Poirier’s power throughout the match.

Both fighters received praise for their performances, with the bout considered one of the year’s most competitive. The result also reinforced Poirier’s reputation as a top contender at lightweight, while Holloway remained a key figure at featherweight and lightweight.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Image via: Zuffa LLC

The victory earned Poirier the interim lightweight title and set up a unification bout with then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. For Holloway, the loss ended his 13-fight win streak and marked a setback in his attempt to become a two-division champion. The fight was notable for Holloway moving up from featherweight, where he was the reigning champion, to lightweight for the first time in several years.

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are scheduled to fight for a third time at UFC 318, set for July 20, 2025. The match is expected to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Both fighters are veterans and former champions, and the bout is seen as a pivotal moment in their careers.

Dustin Poirier confirms rapper Lil Wayne set to walk him out for UFC 318 retirement fight
