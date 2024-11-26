Proper No. 12 Whiskey severes ties with UFC star Conor McGregor, ceases marketing association

Proximo Spirits, the owners of Proper No. 12 Twelve Irish Whiskey have confirmed this evening how they have cut ties with UFC star, Conor McGregor — who sold his stake in the brand in 2021, ceasing their association with the fighter who promoted the brand through his likeness and name.

Last week, McGregor was found civilly liable of assaulting Nikita Hand in the High Court, following an alleged incident of rape at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018, where he was ordered by a jury of twelve to also pay damages close to the amount of €250,000.

Earlier this morning, Irish company, Musgrave — who own retail shops SuperValu and Centra, confirmed they will no longer stock drinks including Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout in their supermarkets.

Furthermore, BWG Foods group also confirmed how the likes of Spar, Eurospar, and Londis would also cease to stock drinks and products associated with the Crumlin mixed martial arts fighter.

“The products are no longer listed for distribution across our network at Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores,” BWG Foods told through a spokesperson. (via Irish Independent)

Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey cuts association with Conor McGregor

This evening, the above-mentioned, Proximo Spirits, who purchased Conor McGregor’s 49% stake in Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey for a reported $600 million, confirmed they had ended their association with the 36-year-old, in terms of marketing and the use of his name and likeness with the product.

“Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No 12 Irish Whiskey,” A statement provided read. “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

Conor McGregor and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Releasing a statement on social media overnight, McGregor maintained his innocence in relation to his civil case with Ms Hand — before confirming he had instructed his legal team to appeal the decision reached against him in the High Court last week.