Hundreds March as Dublin Rallies Behind Nikita Hand After Winning Civil Case Against Conor McGregor

ByCraig Pekios
Hundreds March Dublin Rallies Behind Nikita Hand After Winning Civil Case Against Conor McGregor

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in Dublin in solidarity with Nikita Hand, who recently won a civil suit against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Hand claimed that McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. After McGregor escaped criminal charges for the alleged assault, Hand filed a civil lawsuit against the Irish megastar in 2021. On November 22, a High Court jury found that McGregor was liable for the assault and ordered him to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages.

conor mcgregor SA trial

Immediately following the decision, Hand delivered an emotional speech outside the courthouse while McGregor immediately went online and protested the verdict.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Faces Backlash as Sexual Assault Ruling Sparks Calls to Ban His Brands

“I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up, you have a voice, and keep on fighting for justice,” Hand told the media (h/t Irish Independent).

On Monday, a march was organized by the socialist feminist movement group Rosa to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. During the event, Hand was described as “incredibly brave” and celebrated for “standing up for survivors” of assault.

READ MORE:  ‘Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime’: Ian Machado Garry on Accepting the Shavkat Rakhmonov 'Boogeyman' Challenge at UFC 310
crowd marches in dublin to show solidarity with incredibly brave nikita hand

Participants chanted “Stand with Nikita” and “No more fear, no more shaming — we reject your victim blaming” as they carried signs and banners throughout the streets. Hand was not in attendance as she is still recovering from the emotional two-week trial, but was said to be watching a live feed remotely.

LHJJY3BIEJJG274PAK3EZ7IE7M

McGregor claims his sexual encounter with Nikita hand was ‘consensual’

McGregor argued that his sexual encounter with Hand was consensual, but the evidence certainly didn’t support his stance.

During the trial and paramedic who examined Hand on her way to the Rotunda Hospital the following day told the court he had not seen “someone so bruised” in a long time. Emergency room gynecologist Dr. Daniel Kane also testified, noting that what he observed was “consistent with the outline of events as described by (Hand).”

READ MORE:  Dana White Bows Out of Politics After Donald Trump’s Victory 'It’s gross. It’s disgusting.'

McGregor revealed in a series of since-deleted posts on X that he has instructed his legal team to appeal the decision and continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, outside of committing adultery.

5d59a8c3 ae0e 44ce 970a ac27b69689bf 3cd5a4f1
READ MORE:  Conor McGregor hits back at Jake Paul with homophobic slur amid guilty verdict in civil rape case

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts