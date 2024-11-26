Hundreds March as Dublin Rallies Behind Nikita Hand After Winning Civil Case Against Conor McGregor

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in Dublin in solidarity with Nikita Hand, who recently won a civil suit against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Hand claimed that McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. After McGregor escaped criminal charges for the alleged assault, Hand filed a civil lawsuit against the Irish megastar in 2021. On November 22, a High Court jury found that McGregor was liable for the assault and ordered him to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages.

Immediately following the decision, Hand delivered an emotional speech outside the courthouse while McGregor immediately went online and protested the verdict.

‘To all the victims of sexual assault. I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up’: Nikita Hand speaks outside court after winning her civil case against Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/ofGzc3p5Af — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 22, 2024

“I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up, you have a voice, and keep on fighting for justice,” Hand told the media (h/t Irish Independent).

On Monday, a march was organized by the socialist feminist movement group Rosa to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. During the event, Hand was described as “incredibly brave” and celebrated for “standing up for survivors” of assault.

Participants chanted “Stand with Nikita” and “No more fear, no more shaming — we reject your victim blaming” as they carried signs and banners throughout the streets. Hand was not in attendance as she is still recovering from the emotional two-week trial, but was said to be watching a live feed remotely.

McGregor claims his sexual encounter with Nikita hand was ‘consensual’

McGregor argued that his sexual encounter with Hand was consensual, but the evidence certainly didn’t support his stance.

During the trial and paramedic who examined Hand on her way to the Rotunda Hospital the following day told the court he had not seen “someone so bruised” in a long time. Emergency room gynecologist Dr. Daniel Kane also testified, noting that what he observed was “consistent with the outline of events as described by (Hand).”

McGregor revealed in a series of since-deleted posts on X that he has instructed his legal team to appeal the decision and continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, outside of committing adultery.