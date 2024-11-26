Calls to Rape Helpline Soar After Conor McGregor’s Civil Case Verdict

Calls to a rape crisis center in Ireland nearly doubled following the conclusion of Conor McGregor’s civil suit.

Last week, a jury at the High Court in Dublin found that McGregor had sexually assaulted Nikita Hand during a December 2018 encounter at a hotel. The UFC megastar was ordered to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages, but his financial woes won’t stop there.

Recently, Proximo Spirits — the company that bought McGregor’s Proper No. 12 brand of whiskey — cut ties with the MMA fighter. McGregor received more than $150 million for his share in the company in 2021 but stayed on as a spokesman. Retail giant Tesco also said a whiskey product promoted by McGregor would be removed from its UK outlets as well as in Ireland.

“This action reflects our commitment to maintaining a retail environment that resonates with the values of our customers and partners,” a spokeswoman said.

Other outlets, including the Supervalu chain, Costcutter stores, and Carry Out retail outlets will no longer sell products linked to McGregor.

Adding to the impact of the High Court’s decision was a surge in calls received by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. According to Rachel Morrogh, chief executive of the crisis center, the number of first-time callers increased by 50% over the weekend.

“In the six hours immediately after the verdict was delivered on Friday afternoon the calls surged by 150%,” Morrogh told the BBC. “I think the trial has resulted in the scales falling off some people’s eyes as to what the victim experience is in an adversarial legal situation. “It has also thrown up some societal questions around the blame and shame placed on the victim when it really needs to be solely at the door of the perpetrator.”

Speaking to BBC Radio, Morrogh revealed that, “In Ireland, one in two people who have experienced sexual violence will never tell another person.”

Hundreds March in Dublin following Conor McGregor Civil Trial

On Monday, hundreds of people marched in the streets of Dublin in “utter solidarity” with Hand. The protest march was organized by the socialist feminist movement group Rosa to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Participants chanted “Stand with Nikita” and “No more fear, no more shaming — we reject your victim blaming” as they carried signs throughout the capital.

Conor McGregor has maintained he is innocent and revealed plans to appeal the High Court’s decision shortly after the verdict was revealed.