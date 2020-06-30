Dana White Shares Footage Of Fight Island Infrastructure, Testing Procedures (Video)

Spread the word!













Fight Island Events Edging Nearer

UFC president Dana White certainly can’t wait for Fight Island.

We are just under two weeks away for the Fight Island — or Yas Island — events to kick off in Abu Dhabi starting with the stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view.

And on Tuesday, White shared a video giving fans a look at the testing and infrastructure on the island.

“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi”

This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dog3eIhxxC — danawhite (@danawhite) June 30, 2020

As per the video, 2004 tests were completed seemingly during a testing phase from June 15 to June 24. There will also be 17 medical personnel in three medical facilities.

When it comes to the actual venue, the numbers include 400,000 man hours, 350 tons of metal and 650,000 square feet.

There will be four Fight Island events taking place next month. You can see the full cards below:

UFC 251 – JULY 11

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Are you excited for Fight Island?