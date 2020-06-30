Dana White Shares Footage Of Fight Island Infrastructure, Testing Procedures (Video)

Fight Island Events Edging Nearer
UFC president Dana White certainly can’t wait for Fight Island.
We are just under two weeks away for the Fight Island — or Yas Island — events to kick off in Abu Dhabi starting with the stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view.
And on Tuesday, White shared a video giving fans a look at the testing and infrastructure on the island.
“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi”
As per the video, 2004 tests were completed seemingly during a testing phase from June 15 to June 24. There will also be 17 medical personnel in three medical facilities.
When it comes to the actual venue, the numbers include 400,000 man hours, 350 tons of metal and 650,000 square feet.
There will be four Fight Island events taking place next month. You can see the full cards below:
UFC 251 – JULY 11
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
