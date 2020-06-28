Watch BT Sport’s Epic UFC Fight Island Promo (Video)

Fight Island Events Approaching
The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi next to kick off its Fight Island events.
Fight Island has been talked about ever since UFC president Dana White revealed he was securing an island back in April to stage fights amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been a couple of months since, but we are now edging closer with just under two weeks to go for the first event. And BT Sport have released a promo to hype up the upcoming events even further.
You can watch it below:
On Saturday, White also released a sneak peak of an Octagon on the island.
Unfortunately, that is only for training purposes as given the hot temperature in Abu Dhabi — especially during the summertime — there is no choice but to host the events in an indoor arena.
Regardless, we are in store for some great fights starting with UFC 251 on July 11 which will play host to three championship bouts.
You can see the full Fight Island cards below:
UFC 251 – JULY 11
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
