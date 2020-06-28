Watch BT Sport’s Epic UFC Fight Island Promo (Video)

Spread the word!













Fight Island Events Approaching

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi next to kick off its Fight Island events.

Fight Island has been talked about ever since UFC president Dana White revealed he was securing an island back in April to stage fights amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a couple of months since, but we are now edging closer with just under two weeks to go for the first event. And BT Sport have released a promo to hype up the upcoming events even further.

You can watch it below:

94 mixed martial artists

47 high level fights

15 days



Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive… ☠️🏝 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eUIOWEqo53 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

On Saturday, White also released a sneak peak of an Octagon on the island.

Unfortunately, that is only for training purposes as given the hot temperature in Abu Dhabi — especially during the summertime — there is no choice but to host the events in an indoor arena.

Regardless, we are in store for some great fights starting with UFC 251 on July 11 which will play host to three championship bouts.

You can see the full Fight Island cards below:

UFC 251 – JULY 11

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Are you excited for Fight Island?