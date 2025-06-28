Gregory Rodrigues stops Jack Hermansson with horror first round KO – UFC 317 Highlights

Brazilian middleweight star, Gregory Rodrigues is back in a big way tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 317, stopping and dropping perennial contender, Jack Hermansson with a hellacious opening round knockout win in Las Vegas.

Rodrigues, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, had been sidelined since he suffered his own stoppage defeat to common-foe, former title challenger, Jared Cannonier in a main event return back in February.

A devastating knockout artist, Brazilian contender, Rodrigues turned back the clock tonight with another emphatic knockout win.

Without a stoppage since back-to-back finishes over both Denis Tiulinin and Brad Tavaves, Rodrigues turned in a thunderous finish tonight.

Closing the show before the buzzer, Rodrigues would drop Hermansson with a huge left hook, with the ex-Cage Warriors champion slamming his head on the Octagon canvas is worrying fashion.

However, before referee, Herb Dean could close in to call a halt to the action, Rodrigues would land another heavy hammer fist, earnign a knockout success.

Below, catch the highlights from Gregory Rodrigues’ win over Jack Hermansson