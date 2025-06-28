Tracy Cortez Delivers Dominant Performance Against Viviane Araujo – UFC 317 Highlights

Tracy Cortez put on a dominant performance against Viviane Araujo at UFC 317 on Saturday night.

Cortez came out looking to flex her BJJ skills right out of the gate, but it was Araujo who quickly took control, taking her opponent’s back during a scramble near the fence. However, it didn’t take long for Cortez to get back on top and take control of the opening round.

It was a similar story in the second, though this time, Cortez was in complete control from the first minute to the last, keeping Araujo’s back pressed against the canvas and imposing her will.

Coming out with a stronger sense of urgency in the third, Araujo landed a nice front kick that clipped Cortez. That prompted Cortez to shoot in for a takedown, easily working the Brazilian down to the mat once again. With nearly four minutes to go in the fight, Cortez maintained top control throughout the remainder of the round, landing some solid ground-and-pound and securing a decisive unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check out Highlights From Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez at UFC 317: