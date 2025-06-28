Terrance McKinney stops Viacheslav Borshchev with blistering guillotine choke – UFC 317 Highlights

Never one to stick around too long in the Octagon, lightweight prospect, Terrance McKinney is back to a winning spree in the promotion, making short work of the fan-favorite, Viacheslav Borshchev inside the opening minute of their UFC 317 pairing.

McKinney, who most recently took on Damir Hadzovic back in February in a trip to Riyadh, landed another now-patented first round win, stopping the veteran challenger with a first round knockout win in Saudi Arabia.

And putting his infamous high-kick knockout loss to Esteban Ribovics firmly behind him tonight, too, former LFA star, McKinney recorded a second straight victory — landing a winning for the first time since a similar spree back in 2023.

Taking on Borshchev tonight on the the preliminary card of UFC 317, McKinney would catch an early kick from the former, before taking him to the ground.

And inside the opening minute, McKinney would force another blistering win via finish, making Borshchev tap out to a guillotine choke.

Below, catch the highlights from Terrance McKinney’s stunning win at UFC 317