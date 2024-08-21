Dana White Takes Responsibility for Removing Francis Ngannou from UFC History

UFC President Dana White takes full responsibility for removing Francis Ngannou from UFC history. The Nigerian-Kiwi Israel Adesanya was not happy to see the removal of the former heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou and the UFC

The Cameroonian-born Francis Ngannou has had an incredible life story. He worked in sand mines as a child, traveled across a continent, was arrested, was homeless, then became UFC heavyweight champion and started a foundation in his hometown to support children there. Ngannou walked away from the UFC carrying the lineal heavyweight title and signed with the PFL and competed in blockbuster boxing fights. Now, with the PFL, he is creating a bigger legacy by building MMA in Africa.

The UFC has made videos claiming other fighters are the first Cameroonian athletes in UFC history, completely avoiding Francis Ngannou’s very existence. Adesanya had a complaint about this move and was not happy.

Dana White on Francis Ngannou

The UFC President Dana White has apologized for this in a private message to ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya. In a press conference, White said:

“Someone was editing that and made a conscious decision, thinking that was the right thing to do… I didn’t know about it and that was nothing that ever came across my desk. I’m in charge of everything production-related, so at the end of the day, the fact that it happened falls on me 100 percent. It’s my responsibility and I accept it. Blame me for that. I put them in such a tough spot sometimes saying all this crazy shit, it’s hard for them… Totally on me. I already called Israel Adesanya and apologized for it.”

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has been a UFC champion since 2011 and has been talking about a move to heavyweight for quite some time. Ngannou won the heavyweight title in early 2021 and would walk away from the UFC in 2022 with one title defense. Jones held the light heavyweight title during this period but did not take a fight at this time in any weight class. Instead, he waited until 2023 to move to heavyweight.

Interim Champion Tom Aspinall

But, Dana White says the responsibility of that fight falling through lands on Ngannou. Dana White said:

“I have zero animosity towards Francis. Francis was out of my world a long time ago. [Sean Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] are another story. It’s a long story. [Shelby] did everything he could in his power to make Jon Jones vs. Francis. The fight did not happen and let me tell you what, it wasn’t because of Jon Jones.”

Jon Jones is looking to book a fight against the aged Stipe Miocic, who has not been active, while declining to fight the interim champion Tom Aspinall. Francis Ngannou will face the knockout machine Renan Ferreira on October 19. The PFL and Ngannou have all recently said that they are willing to book a match against Jon Jones anytime.