Dana White Claims McGregor’s Assaulters ‘Will Never Fight In UFC Again’

Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor’s assaulters at the UFC 229 post-fight brawl are done fighting in the UFC.

UFC 229’s main event was legitimately the biggest fight the promotion has put on in its 25-year history. That’s largely because it contained one of the most bad blood-fueled rivalries in the sport’s history. Former champion McGregor was arrested for attacking Khabib’s bus in April. It sent off a chain of events that produced one of if not the largest pay-per-view events as a result.

Khabib picked up a defining moment when he submitted McGregor (full highlights here) via neck crank in the fourth round. He dominated the action with his smothering top game to that point. But when he lept over the Octagon wall and incited an all-out brawl, that history-making moment became something else altogether. UFC President Dana White was disgusted and claimed Khabib’s teammates who sucker-punched McGregor had been arrested. Those teammates were later released, however, when it was revealed McGregor did not press charges.

But there are other consequences for Khabib’s teammates who chose to hit McGregor. White detailed that those teammates (who fight in the UFC) would never fight there again because of it:

“Of course, of course. The guys who jumped in will never fight here. They’ll never fight here. Listen, I’ve been working hard for 18 years to build this sport.”

One of Khabib’s teammates who allegedly attacked McGregor is UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov. He was seen boasting on social media that he “slapped McGregor as promised.” That behavior isn’t likely to see him keep his UFC employment for long.

Khabib’s Punishment

As for Khabib, his future will be decided by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. They have withheld his lucrative purse pending their investigation of the brawl. His range of punishments could include being stripped of the lightweight title and fines among other outcomes. Khabib released a statement explaining his case and asking what the big deal was. His manager did the same using a rather cold tone.

For his part, McGregor focused on the fight and his desire for a rematch.

Overall, it was an ultra-ugly ending to a fight week that had gone off without a hitch. The in-arena brawl led to a monstrously violent brawl outside where several McGregor fans were knocked out.

There are certain to be high-profile ramifications in the days and weeks to come. Obviously part of that includes Khabib’s teammates being released from the UFC due to their decisions.