UFC 229 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov Taps Conor McGregor

The wait is over. UFC 229 Is here. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov collide in the biggest fight in MMA history tonight (Oct. 6, 2018) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You don’t need to pinch yourself we made it!

The world will be watching when Khabib finally makes the walk to the Octagon to defend his lightweight title for the very first time against McGregor.

Nurmagomedov sports the most impressive record in all of MMA. A perfect 26-0. He risks more than just a win or loss against McGregor. Both men have made this fight personal. Khabib wants to make a statement against the Irishman and the Dagestani wants to make him pay for the venum he’s been spewing.

McGregor makes his return to MMA after a brief foray into boxing. It has been two years since McGregor has been inside the Octagon but there’s no tune-up match here. What he is attempting to do is damn near impossible but if anyone can do it its one Conor McGregor.

Round One

Conor rushes Khabib and lands a punch. Khabib shoots and holds on to an ankle. Conor defends nicely but Khabib persists and drags the Irishman to the ground. Conor lands some elbows in defense. Khabib is controlling his position against the cage and locking Conor’s legs so he can’t get to his feet. Although he has top control Khabib isn’t doing too much damage. He passes to half guard with 60 seconds left in the round. Khabib ends the round in top control.

Round Two

Conor attempts some unorthodox striking in an attempt to get Khabib to shoot. Khabib lands a huge right hand that rocks McGregor. Khabib rushes in, Conor lands a flying knee. Khabib picks up Conor and lands a big-time takedown. Khabib is smashing Conor with ground and pound. Khabib stands back and unloads some massive strikes. Herb Dean taking a close look. Conor is getting smashed.

Round Three

Halfway through round three, it’s basically a kickboxing affair. Khabib shoots but Conor stuffs the attempt. Conor is outboxing Khabib here in round three. Conor lands a front kick followed by a left hand. Conor lands a knee. Khabib lands a big right hand of his own. Khabib takes him down but again Conor gets back up. The last minute of the round is spent against the cage with the fighters catching their breath.

Round Four

Conor is using a jabbing front kick followed by a straight right hand to start round four. Khabib dives for a takedown and spends some time working for it. Khabib is mounting Conor and smashes him with ground and pound. Khabib transitions to back control and submits Conor.