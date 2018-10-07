Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch After UFC 229 Loss

Conor McGregor wants a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following their fight at UFC 229. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion also issued brief statements about the loss.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by fourth-round neck crank. The UFC has released the official statistics regarding the fight that noted that McGregor was taken down a total of three out of seven attempts from Khabib.

Also, the UFC champ landed 70 significant strikes and 104 total strikes. As a result of this win, Khabib improved his winning ways as he moves to a pro-MMA record of 27-0 and kept his lightweight title in the process.

Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

Following the fight, McGregor took to his official Twitter account where he issued a brief statement on the loss that was hyped as the biggest fight of the year. He wrote, “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

Then, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion took to his official Instagram account where he wrote, “I’ll be back.”

John Kavanagh Speaks

McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, also issued a statement by writing the following statement on Twitter:

“Another historical night. Amazing atmosphere, technical fight with excitement all the way thru. All that makes MMA a great sport. Shame about the ending. On to the next one.”

Another historical night. Amazing atmosphere, technical fight with excitement all the way thru. All that makes MMA a great sport. Shame about the ending. On to the next one. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 7, 2018

The problem with McGregor’s request is the fact that this is not like his first fight against Nate Diaz, which saw him lose. Obviously, McGregor wants to run it back just like he did against Diaz. This is not the same case due to the actions made by Khabib following the fight. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.