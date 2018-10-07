Video: Multiple McGregor Fans Knocked Out In UFC 229 Fan Brawl

The scene following the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor main event at last night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, may legitimately be the most chaotic scene in UFC history. Now it’s unfortunately resulted in a UFC 229 fan brawl.

Lightweight champ Nurmagomedov won the fight, submitting McGregor with a neck crank in the fourth (watch video highlights). But it was Nurmagomedov’s decision to jump into the crowd and incite an all-out brawl that is getting the publicity. UFC President Dana White was quick to react with disgust.

He revealed Khabib’s teammates who had jumped into the cage and sucker punched McGregor had reportedly been arrested. That was soon clarified when White revealed McGregor had refused to press charges. Khabib’s future as champion was up in the air when White said his fate was in the NSAC’s hands. McGregor was unfazed by the attack and instead wanted a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

It was quite the scene to unpack. Not surprisingly, following a week of chaos from McGregor fans in Las Vegas, some more violence followed. A graphic brawl broke out between a McGregor fan and a Khabib fan that ended with several McGregor fans being knocked out as a result.

Be warned and watch the graphic brawl from MMA Fighting right here: