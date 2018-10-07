Breaking: Conor McGregor Refuses To Press Charges On Assaulters

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor main event at last night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was billed as the UFC’s biggest fight of all-time. And indeed it may have lived up to its historic billing.

The undefeated ‘Eagle’ put on a stellar performance, submitting McGregor in the fourth round. However, all was not right in MMA after Khabib jumped the Octagon and started an all-out brawl with McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Topping it off, some of ‘The Eagle’s’ teammates jumped over the Octagon wall into the cage. There they sucker-punched McGregor when he was still dazed.

It was a shocking, disturbing scene that earned a stinging reaction from UFC President Dana White. White then revealed that Khabib’s teammates had been arrested for the brawl. The scene was unfolding rapidly, however, and the details were being sorted out. White clarified at the UFC 229 post-fight press conference that Nurmagomedov’s teammates were no longer in police custody because McGregor did not press charges:

“So the way that works is, Conor was one of the guys that was attacked, and things like that. Conor refused to press charges. So the guys that they did have, they’ve released. They were three guys from Khabib’s team – I think they were from Khabib’s team, I don’t know – that were arrested and they were released because Conor didn’t want to press charges.”

Conor’s Call

An interesting turn in events to be sure. Perhaps McGregor doesn’t want to continue the legal proceedings that started earlier this spring. “The Notorious” threw a metal hand dolly through a bus containing ‘The Eagle.’ The attack got McGregor arrested and sparked their heated rivalry.

White told Megan Olivi on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show that McGregor was feeling fine. He was more upset about the loss in the Octagon than the post-fight melee:

“I just met with him and he’s okay. You know, he’s upset about the fight , not about the fight after the fight, yeah.”

Khabib picked up by far his biggest win of all-time in UFC 229’s main event. Yet it was muddied by he and his team’s poor decision in the tense moment after.

That team has avoided severe ramification due to McGregor’s desire to not press charges. Will this rivalry continue in what is sure to be a record-setting rematch?