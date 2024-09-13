Conor McGregor Takes Over Philly: UFC Star Spotted Serving Drinks and Leading Eagles Chants

The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been spotted again in another New England bar, serving drinks and taking shots himself. The UFC athlete seems to be having a great promoting his drinks but leaves questions about his motivations.

Conor McGregor Serves Drinks in Philadelphia

Just yesterday, Conor McGregor was seen at a bar in New Jersey serving drinks to customers. Last night, the Irish-born athlete was seen in a Philadelphia pub serving shots and taking some himself. This was at Chickie’s & Pete’s which is a sports bar that offers seafood, and according to a recent review the restaurant serves “An expensive sandwich and it wasn’t great.”

Conor McGregor is at Chickie’s & Pete’s tonight taking shots and doing Eagles chants with fans.



McGregor is likely on the promotional tour for his two liquor brands. Both Proper No. 12 Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout reflect McGregor’s personal brand and his connection to Irish culture. Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey was launched in 2018, it is named after McGregor’s hometown, Crumlin, in Dublin 12. The whiskey is crafted from a blend of golden grain and single malt. The whiskey has gained popularity for its smoothness and affordability.

Forged Irish Stout, also created by McGregor, is marketed as “the world’s creamiest stout.” It is brewed in Dublin and features a rich, robust flavor profile with hints of chocolate and coffee. Reviews have noted its depth of flavor and smoothness, with some drinkers comparing it favorably to traditional Irish stouts like Guinness.

McGregor also began leading the bar in a chant for the Philadelphia Eagles who are gearing up for their season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 16, 2024, which will be held in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks a historic moment as it’s the first regular-season NFL game played in Brazil. The team is looking to bounce back after a challenging end to the previous season.

Conor McGregor has long been planning a return to the UFC against perennial top-ranked Michael Chandler. The organization and McGregor have not been able to agree on a date, but early 2025 is the most recent rumored time, although nothing is official. The former two-division champion Conor McGregor has not returned to the octagon since his two TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021.